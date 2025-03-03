"We need a real, honest peace, not an endless war": Zelensky held a meeting.
Kyiv • UNN
At the meeting of the Staff, they analyzed the packages of military assistance and funding for 2025. They discussed issues of state resilience and ways to achieve peace through diplomacy.
On Monday, March 3, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting where they analyzed military aid packages, funding for 2025, and issues of state resilience. This was reported by UNN citing the evening video address of the Head of State.
Details
According to the president, an analysis of the support packages and some contracts that have been in place during this time was conducted.
Ukraine needs a strong foundation. Drones are an unwavering priority. Air defense: additional systems have now arrived in Ukraine from Lithuania
The head of state also reported on the finance report by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal for this year.
We provide for all our needs, we will go through the finances 2025
"Today, there were some special issues regarding our state's resilience at the Headquarters. We are working through all possible scenarios to protect Ukraine. The basic scenario is to maintain positions and create conditions for proper diplomacy, for the quickest possible end to this war with a dignified peace. We need peace, true peace – honest peace – not an endless war," added Volodymyr Zelensky.
Reminder
The President of Ukraine held a conversation with the leaders of Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia about the outcomes of the summit in London. The parties agreed to work on an action plan to ensure real security guarantees.
The world is needed – as soon as possible: Zelensky stated that he is counting on the support of the USA03.03.25, 19:33 • 25207 views