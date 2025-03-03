The world is needed – as soon as possible: Zelensky stated that he is counting on the support of the USA
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine continues to work with partners to achieve peace and end the war. Zelensky emphasizes the importance of American support and seeks to bring the conflict to a swift conclusion.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky hopes for America's support on the path to peace and added that work with partners continues, reports UNN.
We continue our work with partners. There have already been discussions, and we are preparing for other steps in the near future. It is very important that we are trying to make our diplomacy truly meaningful and aimed at ending this war as soon as possible
According to him, Ukraine needs a real peace, and Ukrainians want this the most, because the war is destroying our cities and villages, we are losing our people. Kyiv needs to stop the war and guarantee security.
We are working together with America and with European partners and we are counting on America's support on the path to peace. Peace is needed – as soon as possible
Reminder
Republican Congressman Mike Turner believes that U.S. support for Ukraine should continue, but Volodymyr Zelensky should have reacted differently to Donald Trump's words.
U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz stated that Ukraine needs to make "territorial concessions" in exchange for security guarantees.
Earlier, Zelensky stated that the decision regarding his resignation from office should be made exclusively by the Ukrainian people.