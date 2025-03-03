Trump does not want Zelensky to resign - US Secretary of Commerce
Kyiv • UNN
U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnik stated that Trump is not seeking the resignation of Zelensky and is not interfering in Ukrainian politics. Trump plans to find tools for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.
U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnik stated that President Donald Trump does not want Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to resign following their meeting in the Oval Office on February 28. This was reported by CNN, as conveyed by UNN.
"No, he is not interfering in Ukrainian politics. He wants to be a peacemaker," Lutnik said in response to a question from CNN.
Regarding possible next steps and the cessation of aid to Ukraine, Lutnik said that Trump will definitely decide what to do and how to respond.
According to Lutnik, Trump intends to find out what tools can be used regarding Russia and Ukraine to bring them to the negotiating table.
Reminder
Republican Congressman Mike Turner believes that U.S. support for Ukraine should continue, but Volodymyr Zelensky should have reacted differently to Donald Trump's words.
U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz stated that Ukraine needs to make "territorial concessions" in exchange for security guarantees.
Earlier, Zelensky stated that the decision regarding his resignation from office should be made exclusively by the Ukrainian people.