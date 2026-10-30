We expect to be able to move toward the formats that have long been under discussion in November – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced "important negotiations" in Türkiye, noting that Ukraine expects that in November it will be possible to move toward the formats that have been discussed for so long. Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, UNN reports.

Details

We continue working with all partners on air defense and ammunition for F-16s. We are preparing new decisions in the near future. There will be important negotiations in Türkiye. We are also working to ensure that all the diplomatic prospects that exist are brought to fruition. We expect that in November we will be able to move toward the formats that have been discussed for so long - Zelenskyy said.

To remind you

President of Ukraine Zelenskyy will make a working visit to Türkiye tomorrow, October 31, at the invitation of the country's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.