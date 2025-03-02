We cannot allow the events of “Freaky Friday” in Washington to divide Europe and the United States - Tusk

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 19403 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 112095 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 171886 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 108173 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 344473 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 174106 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145278 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196225 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124977 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108192 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+7°
1.3m/s
74%
Claiming to implement Putin's idea of "external governance" of Ukraine: SBU exposed traitors

April 3, 04:29 PM • 11273 views

“You have to do something else with beautiful girls”: The UAF reacted to the sexist statements of the president of “Ingulets”

April 3, 05:15 PM • 10548 views

Tragic road accident in Kharkiv: driver killed, child seriously injured

April 3, 05:30 PM • 11457 views

Very important steps and a very important operation: Zelenskyy heard a report on the situation on the border with Sumy region

April 3, 05:34 PM • 11735 views

In Russia, a woman was almost sucked into an open manhole during heavy rain

April 3, 05:45 PM • 10431 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 19403 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 87788 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 112095 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160939 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 22381 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 25067 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38977 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47552 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 136092 views
We cannot allow the events of “Freaky Friday” in Washington to divide Europe and the United States - Tusk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36845 views

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk emphasized the importance of maintaining close ties with the United States after the summit in London. He warned against attempts to divide Europe and the United States after the recent events in the White House.

We cannot allow the events of “Freaky Friday” in Washington to divide Europe and the United States - Tusk

The Polish Prime Minister, following the summit in London, spoke of the importance of maintaining closer ties with the United States. The politician also said that the events surrounding the tense conversation in the Oval Office on Friday, February 28, should not divide Europe and the United States.

Transmits to UNN with reference to TVN24.

Here's what the Polish Prime Minister had to say about the events in Washington last week and the relations between the United States and European countries in the context of Russian aggression in Ukraine:

There is also no doubt - and I want to emphasize this very strongly - that the most important thing for Polish security, for European security, for the future of Ukraine is to maintain the closest possible ties with the United States

- Donald Tusk said.

According to the Polish politician, a corresponding narrative is now emerging - 

to divide Europe and the United States, “especially after this very strange Friday,” Tusk said.

But this cannot be allowed, the Prime Minister of Poland said. 

After these events in the White House, which is actually - I think I have this impression - we must not allow this to happen. There are emotions, there are sometimes different points of view, (...) but fortunately, everyone, without exception, would like to make the transatlantic, European-American relationship as strong as possible, regardless of emotions. 

- Tusk said after the security summit in London.

Recall

Europe has woken up. The EU, Ukraine, the UK, Norway, Turkey - all speak with one voice about helping Ukraine, said the Polish Prime Minister on March 2 after the summit in London.

The President of the European Commission will present a new plan to strengthen the EU's defense at next week's summit. The plan includes increased investment in defense and security guarantees for Ukraine.

Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC02.03.25, 14:11 • 104706 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Politics
European Commission
White House
NATO
Washington, D.C.
European Union
Donald Tusk
United States
Ukraine
London
Poland
