We cannot allow the events of “Freaky Friday” in Washington to divide Europe and the United States - Tusk

The Polish Prime Minister, following the summit in London, spoke of the importance of maintaining closer ties with the United States. The politician also said that the events surrounding the tense conversation in the Oval Office on Friday, February 28, should not divide Europe and the United States.
Here's what the Polish Prime Minister had to say about the events in Washington last week and the relations between the United States and European countries in the context of Russian aggression in Ukraine:
There is also no doubt - and I want to emphasize this very strongly - that the most important thing for Polish security, for European security, for the future of Ukraine is to maintain the closest possible ties with the United States
According to the Polish politician, a corresponding narrative is now emerging -
to divide Europe and the United States, “especially after this very strange Friday,” Tusk said.
But this cannot be allowed, the Prime Minister of Poland said.
After these events in the White House, which is actually - I think I have this impression - we must not allow this to happen. There are emotions, there are sometimes different points of view, (...) but fortunately, everyone, without exception, would like to make the transatlantic, European-American relationship as strong as possible, regardless of emotions.
Europe has woken up. The EU, Ukraine, the UK, Norway, Turkey - all speak with one voice about helping Ukraine, said the Polish Prime Minister on March 2 after the summit in London.
The President of the European Commission will present a new plan to strengthen the EU's defense at next week's summit. The plan includes increased investment in defense and security guarantees for Ukraine.
