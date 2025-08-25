$41.220.00
"We are trying to end the war": Vance on Russian strike on American plant in Mukachevo

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

US Vice President JD Vance reacted to the Russian strike on an American plant in Mukachevo, stating that the administration does not like the actions of the Russians, but Washington seeks peace. He also criticized former President Joe Biden for inaction in ending the war.

"We are trying to end the war": Vance on Russian strike on American plant in Mukachevo

US Vice President J.D. Vance reacted to the Russian strike on the American factory in the city of Mukachevo, Zakarpattia Oblast, Ukraine, which occurred on the night of August 21. He spoke about this in a comment to NBC News, as reported by UNN.

Details

Commenting on the strike on the American factory, a journalist asked Vance whether Russian dictator Vladimir Putin truly wants to end the war against Ukraine. In response, Vance stated that the current administration in the White House "does not like the actions of the Russians, but Washington seeks peace."

He also added that the previous US President Joe Biden "did nothing to stop the war."

Russia has done many things we don't like. Many civilians have died. But President Trump is putting great pressure and using economic influence on the Russians, unlike Joe Biden, who did nothing for three years to stop the killings

- Vance stated.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that he was dissatisfied with Russia's strike on the Flex factory in Mukachevo on August 21.

At the same time, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, on the one hand, denied strikes on civilian targets in Ukraine and accused the West of disrupting negotiations, and on the other hand, stated the justification for strikes on enterprises with foreign capital that could be used for military needs and questioned the legitimacy of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

