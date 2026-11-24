Head of the Verkhovna Rada Temporary Investigative Commission Oleksii Honcharenko said that he expects NABU Director Semen Kryvonos and SAPO Head Oleksandr Klymenko to attend the next meeting of the commission. He also reminded the heads of the anti-corruption agencies that Ukraine is a parliamentary-presidential republic, not the other way around. The MP wrote this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

According to Honcharenko, in recent days Kryvonos and Klymenko have been actively visiting the Office of the President.

My sources on Bankova Street say that they were constantly there at meetings with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Mr. Kryvonos and Mr. Klymenko, Ukraine is a PARLIAMENTARY-presidential republic. Not the other way around - the MP said.

He also emphasized that he expects the heads of NABU and SAPO at the next meeting of the Temporary Investigative Commission.

"Therefore, we are expecting you at the next meeting of the Temporary Investigative Commission," Honcharenko said.

Context

On November 18, Major General of the Security Service of Ukraine Serhii Duka spoke at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Temporary Investigative Commission on investigating possible violations of Ukrainian legislation in the defense sector, anti-corruption legislation, and the observance of human rights and freedoms during martial law. He said that the "Carthage-2" case, in which he is involved, is revenge against him by NABU and SAPO, and called for the heads of the anti-corruption agencies to be summoned to a meeting of the Temporary Investigative Commission.

After that, the head of the Temporary Investigative Commission, MP Oleksii Honcharenko, stated that NABU Director Semen Kryvonos and SAPO Head Oleksandr Klymenko, NABU detective Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, as well as former SBU Head Vasyl Maliuk and former Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko, were being summoned to the commission's meeting on November 23 at 12:00.

However, none of those invited appeared at the Temporary Investigative Commission on Monday; they are being summoned again to a meeting of the commission, and this time they were offered the opportunity to choose a convenient date themselves: November 25, December 7, or December 11.

The Temporary Investigative Commission may decide to compel Kryvonos and Klymenko to appear if they fail to show up without valid reasons, lawyer says