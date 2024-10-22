Washington: North Korea sending troops to Ukraine would be a “dangerous” move
Kyiv • UNN
The US warned of the danger of North Korea sending troops to support Russia in Ukraine. The DPRK could send up to 12,000 soldiers, including 1,500 special forces.
The United States has warned that North Korea sending troops to support Russia in the war in Ukraine would be a dangerous development. US Ambassador to the United Nations Robert Wood said that this deepens military ties between the DPRK and Russia, and consultations with allies are underway on the consequences of this step. This was reported by UNN with reference to France 24.
We have seen reports that the DPRK has sent and is preparing to send additional forces to Ukraine to fight alongside Russia. If true, this is a dangerous and extremely worrying development and a clear deepening of military relations between the DPRK and Russia
“We are consulting with our allies and partners about the consequences of such a dramatic step,” he added.
Recall
On Friday, Seoul's spy agency reported that North Korea has decided to send a “large-scale” group of troops to support Moscow's war in Ukraine, with 1,500 special forces already in the Russian Far East undergoing training.
According to the agency's estimates, North Korea could send about 12,000 soldiers in total.
The US State Department “is not yet in a position to confirm these reports and how accurate they are,” Deputy Spokesman Vedant Patel said on Monday.
French Ambassador to the UN Nicolas de Riviere told the UN Security Council that the deployment of North Korean soldiers would be a further escalation. He added that “Pyongyang's growing support for Russian military efforts is a matter of serious concern.
