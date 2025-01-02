Washing machine catches fire in Odesa high-rise, injures 11-year-old boy

A fire broke out in Odesa as a result of a washing machine explosion, injuring an 11-year-old boy, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.

Details

The fire occurred in a 5-storey building. The injured boy was handed over to doctors.

In addition, an interior partition was destroyed and walls in two neighboring apartments were damaged. Experts are investigating the causes of the emergency.

Recall

On January 1, a fire broke out in a non-residential building in Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi district due to a drone attack , damaging cars and garages. A residential building was partially destroyed in the Pechersk district, and a woman was rescued.