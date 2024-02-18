ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Von der Leyen outlined four aspects of the EU's defense strategy

Von der Leyen outlined four aspects of the EU's defense strategy

Kyiv

 36784 views

Ursula von der Leyen identifies four key aspects of the EU's future arms strategy: increased defense spending, joint procurement, strengthening the European defense industry, and coordination with Ukraine.

Ursula von der Leyen identifies four key aspects of the EU's weapons strategy. This is reported by Tagesschau, UNN reports.

Details

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has announced her intention to present a strategy for the EU's common arms policy in three weeks. In her statement, she identified four key areas.

First, von der Leyen called on Europe to spend more money on defense, but emphasized the need to use these funds effectively.

Secondly, she noted the need for joint procurement and framework contracts to improve interoperability of systems in the EU.

Third, the President of the European Commission emphasized the need to create a European arms industry with jobs and mentioned the production of Patriot anti-aircraft systems.

Fourthly, von der Leyen noted the need to carefully study Ukraine's needs in order to target resources and emphasized that the EU should act smarter than russia. To this end, the EU Commission will soon open a coordination office in Kyiv.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

