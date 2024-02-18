Von der Leyen outlined four aspects of the EU's defense strategy

Ursula von der Leyen identifies four key aspects of the EU's weapons strategy. This is reported by Tagesschau, UNN reports.

Details

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has announced her intention to present a strategy for the EU's common arms policy in three weeks. In her statement, she identified four key areas.

First, von der Leyen called on Europe to spend more money on defense, but emphasized the need to use these funds effectively.

Secondly, she noted the need for joint procurement and framework contracts to improve interoperability of systems in the EU.

Third, the President of the European Commission emphasized the need to create a European arms industry with jobs and mentioned the production of Patriot anti-aircraft systems.

Fourthly, von der Leyen noted the need to carefully study Ukraine's needs in order to target resources and emphasized that the EU should act smarter than russia. To this end, the EU Commission will soon open a coordination office in Kyiv.

Difficult relations with German political parties may influence Ursula von der Leyen's refusal to take up the European Green Deal initiatives