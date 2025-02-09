ukenru
Volz: Europe will be responsible for security guarantees for Ukraine after the war

Volz: Europe will be responsible for security guarantees for Ukraine after the war

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 42764 views

Mike Volz said that Trump plans to end the war in Ukraine through negotiations with all parties. After the war, European allies will be responsible for security guarantees for Ukraine.

US President Donald Trump is going to end Russia's war against Ukraine. However, the issue of security guarantees for Ukraine should be taken over by European allies. Trump's National Security Advisor Mike Volz said this in an interview with NBC , UNN reports.

Details

Waltz said that next week (February 10-16) Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defense Pete Hagel, Vice President J.D. Vance, and Special Representative Keith Kellogg will discuss in Europe the details of how to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

According to the American official, Trump is ready to "engage all parties in negotiations.

This means that both sides will be at the negotiating table. He (Trump - ed.) said that Russia's economy is not in the best condition. He is ready to impose taxes, tariffs, and sanctions. We need to bring all parties to the negotiating table and put an end to this war. And this was mentioned in conversations with President Xi (Chinese leader Xi Jinping, - ed.), with Prime Minister (of India, - ed.) Modi, with leaders in the Middle East. Everyone is ready to help President Trump end this war. Let's invite all parties to the negotiating table,

- Waltz said.

Trump's adviser says the White House chief is going to end Russia's war against Ukraine. However, Europeans will be responsible for security guarantees.

I think the basic principle here is that Europeans have to take responsibility for this conflict. President Trump is going to put an end to it. And then, in terms of security guarantees, it will be entirely on the Europeans,

- said the American official.

According to Waltz, they will also discuss the issue of continuing American assistance to Ukraine. 

We need to recover these costs, and this will be a partnership with Ukrainians on their rare lands, their natural resources, their oil and gas, and on buying our resources. These conversations will take place this week

- Waltz added.

Recall

The President of Ukraine stated that there are all possibilities to end the war in 2025. The key factors are sanctions pressure on Russia, security guarantees and support from allies.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
j-d-vensJ. D. Vance
donald-trumpDonald Trump
indiaIndia
narendra-modiNarendra Modi
europeEurope
si-tszinpinXi Jinping
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising