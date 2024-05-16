Enemy is trying to break through and block Siversk, but has no success - Voloshyn

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Popular news
"This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach." Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must "find a way" to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251185 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226357 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212368 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238093 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224854 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 85691 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 62419 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 68308 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113079 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113964 views
Enemy is trying to break through and block Siversk, but has no success - Voloshyn

Enemy is trying to break through and block Siversk, but has no success - Voloshyn

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33419 views

Russian troops are trying to break through and block Siversk to create conditions for an offensive on Sloviansk, but their advance in this direction is relatively halted, while Chasiv Yar remains under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Russian troops are trying to break through and block Siversk, Donetsk region, to create conditions for a further offensive on Sloviansk, but they are not successful, and the Russian advance in this direction has been relatively halted. Chasiv Yar is under the control of the Defense Forces. Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesman for the Khortytsia military unit, said this during a telethon on Thursday, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Details

"Over the past day, the enemy concentrated its efforts in Kharkiv region, as well as in the Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk sectors. In some areas, the enemy had some partial success, while in others our defenders are pushing the enemy back and improving their tactical position. However, the Russian army does not stop trying to storm the positions of our defenders, using artillery, tanks, drones of various types, and, of course, aviation to launch missile and bomb strikes. The enemy keeps trying to conduct both missile and bomb attacks and to launch hostile missile strikes on cities and towns that it can reach with such actions," Voloshyn said.

Russia is concentrating efforts to break through the defense west of Bakhmut - Voloshyn15.05.24, 15:42 • 20855 views

He emphasized that the enemy's attempts to seize the eastern territory have not diminished.

The enemy does not stop storming Chasiv Yar to gain dominant heights, from where it can then continue its active hostilities against the cities, in particular, Druzhkivka and Kramatorsk. The enemy continues to attempt to cross the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas Canal to regain the lost ground in the vicinity of Klishchiyivka. The enemy is pressing in this direction, and there are fighting in this area. Of course, the enemy is trying to break through and block Siversk, to create conditions for a continued offensive on Sloviansk, but it is not successful, its advance in this direction is relatively stopped. The enemy continues to exert pressure, however, the enemy has not crossed the Siversky Donets-Donbas Canal in that direction. Chasiv Yar is under the control of the Defense Forces units and is being held securely. Our defenders are repelling all their assaults and attacks and giving an adequate response to all enemy attacks

- Voloshyn said.

Almost 700 people left in the city: Head of Donetsk RMA tells about the situation in Chasovyi Yar15.05.24, 21:45 • 37723 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
pokrovsk-ukrainePokrovsk, Ukraine
siverskSiversk
chasiv-yarChasiv Yar
kramatorskKramatorsk
kharkivKharkiv

