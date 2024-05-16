Enemy is trying to break through and block Siversk, but has no success - Voloshyn

Russian troops are trying to break through and block Siversk, Donetsk region, to create conditions for a further offensive on Sloviansk, but they are not successful, and the Russian advance in this direction has been relatively halted. Chasiv Yar is under the control of the Defense Forces. Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesman for the Khortytsia military unit, said this during a telethon on Thursday, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Details

"Over the past day, the enemy concentrated its efforts in Kharkiv region, as well as in the Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk sectors. In some areas, the enemy had some partial success, while in others our defenders are pushing the enemy back and improving their tactical position. However, the Russian army does not stop trying to storm the positions of our defenders, using artillery, tanks, drones of various types, and, of course, aviation to launch missile and bomb strikes. The enemy keeps trying to conduct both missile and bomb attacks and to launch hostile missile strikes on cities and towns that it can reach with such actions," Voloshyn said.

Russia is concentrating efforts to break through the defense west of Bakhmut - Voloshyn

He emphasized that the enemy's attempts to seize the eastern territory have not diminished.

The enemy does not stop storming Chasiv Yar to gain dominant heights, from where it can then continue its active hostilities against the cities, in particular, Druzhkivka and Kramatorsk. The enemy continues to attempt to cross the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas Canal to regain the lost ground in the vicinity of Klishchiyivka. The enemy is pressing in this direction, and there are fighting in this area. Of course, the enemy is trying to break through and block Siversk, to create conditions for a continued offensive on Sloviansk, but it is not successful, its advance in this direction is relatively stopped. The enemy continues to exert pressure, however, the enemy has not crossed the Siversky Donets-Donbas Canal in that direction. Chasiv Yar is under the control of the Defense Forces units and is being held securely. Our defenders are repelling all their assaults and attacks and giving an adequate response to all enemy attacks - Voloshyn said.

Almost 700 people left in the city: Head of Donetsk RMA tells about the situation in Chasovyi Yar