Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects report on training ground strike: "Full accountability needed"

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's missile attack on the training ground of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on Sunday, June 22. This was reported by UNN with reference to the evening address of the Head of State dated 22.06.2025.

I expect a full report on the consequences and all circumstances of the Russian missile attack on the training ground in southern Ukraine. This attack happened today. Not the first such attack, unfortunately. Unfortunately, there are losses, there are wounded. Full responsibility is needed. - said Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Head of State also reported that as of 10:45 PM, rescue operations were still ongoing in Kramatorsk at the site of the Russian attack.

"Aerial bombs directly on the city, directly on houses. People were under the rubble. All necessary forces were involved. As of now, four wounded are known – including a child. Unfortunately, four people were killed by this Russian strike. My condolences to all relatives and loved ones," the President of Ukraine noted.

Recall

On Sunday, June 22, the training ground of one of the mechanized brigades of the AFU suffered a missile attack, which resulted in dead and wounded servicemen. Thanks to security measures, numerous losses were avoided, and medical aid is being provided to the injured.

Vitaliy Sarantsev, spokesman for the Land Forces Command, in an exclusive comment to UNN reported that on June 22, the Russian army struck a temporary AFU training ground where no permanent exercises were conducted.

On the night of June 22, Sloviansk and Kramatorsk came under enemy fire.

As a result of the air strike on Kramatorsk, a 4-story building was partially destroyed. In Sloviansk, a private house was destroyed, and a 17-year-old boy died.

Rescuers continue the search operation in Kramatorsk after the enemy shelling. The bodies of two killed have been recovered from under the rubble of the multi-story building, with a total of three killed, four wounded, and two more remaining under the ruins.