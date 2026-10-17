Vinnytsia was left without electricity after a Russian attack

Vinnytsia experienced a large-scale power outage as a result of a Russian attack. The city was left without electricity, while specialists are currently assessing the extent of the damage to the energy infrastructure. This was reported by Vinnytsia Mayor Serhii Morhunov, UNN writes.

Details

According to the mayor, critical city facilities were switched to backup power sources due to the blackout. This makes it possible to maintain the operation of essential life-support systems.

Vinnytsia left without electricity due to a Russian attack. Specialists are still assessing the extent of the destruction – Morhunov reported.

Electric transport has been halted in the city, and the number of buses is being increased

Due to the lack of electricity, electric transport in Vinnytsia is temporarily suspending operations. Its routes will be partially covered by additional buses and route taxis.

The city authorities also warned residents of possible disruptions to internet connectivity. In such a case, Vinnytsia residents are advised to obtain оператив information via local radio.

If the internet goes down, turn on the “Misto nad Buhom” radio station at 101.8 FM to receive information – the mayor noted.

The timeframe for restoring electricity is currently unknown. The local authorities promise to inform residents about changes in the operation of city services and the situation with energy supply.

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