Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, during a public speech, categorized Ukraine as an enemy of his state. The head of the Hungarian government justified such a sharp statement with economic interests and the threat of rising living costs for Hungarian families if the supply of cheap resources from Russia were to cease. Hungarian media reported this, writes UNN.

Details

Speaking at an "anti-war rally" in Szombathely, Orbán accused Ukraine of pressuring official Brussels to deprive Budapest of access to cheap Russian energy. According to the Hungarian prime minister, this directly threatens the country's subsidized utility payment system.

Anyone who says this (to deprive Hungary of Russian energy resources - ed.) is an enemy of Hungary, therefore Ukraine is our enemy – emphasized the Index publication, quoting the head of government.

Orbán calculated that if current energy agreements were canceled, the average Hungarian family's utility costs could increase by 1 million forints per year (approximately 2600 euros).

Cooperation without EU membership

Despite the hostile rhetoric, Orbán acknowledged the need for some level of contact with Kyiv due to the countries' geographical proximity. However, he once again emphasized his categorical position regarding Ukraine's European integration aspirations, stating that it should not be allowed to join the European Union.

This statement marked another stage in the escalation of relations between the states, as Budapest continues to use its veto power on important EU decisions regarding support for Ukraine. Experts note that Orbán's similar rhetoric is primarily aimed at the domestic audience to justify deepening economic dependence on Moscow.

