Opposition 'Tisza' maintains lead over Orbán's ruling 'Fidesz' party ahead of Hungarian elections

The center-right opposition party "Tisza" continues to outpace Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's ruling nationalist Fidesz party ahead of the parliamentary elections scheduled for April 12. Reuters reports this, according to UNN.

According to a Publicus Institute poll, 48% of decided voters support the Tisza party, while 40% are ready to vote for Fidesz. Thus, the opposition maintains an eight percentage point lead.

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán faces his most serious political challenge since 2010, when his party first came to power.

The opposition "Tisza" is led by Péter Magyar. He declares his intentions to fight corruption, achieve the unblocking of frozen European Union funds, and strengthen Hungary's European course.

In addition to the two main political forces, only the far-right Our Homeland party may enter parliament, according to the poll.

The study also showed that 63% of Hungarians believe the country is moving in the wrong direction. Among pensioners, this figure reaches 71%.

At the same time, the pro-government Nezopont institute, in its poll, recorded Orbán's support level at 46%, while Magyar's was 35%, noting that the current prime minister has the most support among the elderly and rural residents.

