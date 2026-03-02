Variable cloudiness and no precipitation: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on the first Monday of spring

On Monday, March 2, variable cloudiness is expected in most of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, no precipitation is expected. In the morning, in the north and northeast of the country, there will be ice on the roads in places, and in Zakarpattia and Prykarpattia, there will be fog in some places.

The wind will be north-westerly, westerly, 5-10 m/s. The daytime temperature will be 3-9° Celsius, in the far west, south, and southeast of the country 8-13° Celsius. - the message says.

In Kyiv and the region on Monday, it will be cloudy with clearings, no precipitation is expected. The air temperature will be +5°...+7°.

