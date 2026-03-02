$43.210.00
March 1, 08:23 PM • 16647 views
Ukraine offered Fico specific dates for a visit to Kyiv – March 6 or 9
March 1, 06:27 PM • 27055 views
Ukraine has endured the most difficult winter in years of war - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 1, 05:51 PM • 27076 views
Lunar eclipse in Virgo will hit health and money: forecast for zodiac signs for March 2-8
March 1, 12:03 PM • 34010 views
Iran appoints interim leader after Ali Khamenei's death - Alireza Arafi
March 1, 07:44 AM • 47923 views
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commandersPhoto
March 1, 01:50 AM • 61301 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
March 1, 12:05 AM • 67628 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM • 76588 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM • 78659 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 74242 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
Variable cloudiness and no precipitation: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on the first Monday of spring

Kyiv • UNN

 • 538 views

On March 2, variable cloudiness without precipitation is expected in Ukraine. The air temperature will be 3-9° Celsius, in the west, south, and southeast up to 8-13°.

Variable cloudiness and no precipitation: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on the first Monday of spring

On Monday, March 2, variable cloudiness is expected in most of Ukraine. This is reported by  UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, no precipitation is expected. In the morning, in the north and northeast of the country, there will be ice on the roads in places, and in Zakarpattia and Prykarpattia, there will be fog in some places.

The wind will be north-westerly, westerly, 5-10 m/s. The daytime temperature will be 3-9° Celsius, in the far west, south, and southeast of the country 8-13° Celsius.

- the message says.

In Kyiv and the region on Monday, it will be cloudy with clearings, no precipitation is expected. The air temperature will be +5°...+7°.

Lunar eclipse in Virgo will hit health and money: forecast for zodiac signs for March 2-801.03.26, 19:51 • 27081 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Weather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter