US State Department promises new sanctions for Russia's cooperation with DPRK

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 103731 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 113117 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 155725 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 159149 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 256203 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175229 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166220 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148457 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 229254 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113114 views

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 36088 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 42009 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 48645 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 46333 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 34865 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 256203 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 229254 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 215038 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 240618 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 227173 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 103731 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 75886 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 81952 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114125 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114962 views
US State Department promises new sanctions for Russia's cooperation with DPRK

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 41659 views

The United States plans to impose new sanctions on organizations that facilitate arms and oil trade between Russia and North Korea by the end of the month, in coordination with allies such as the EU, the UK, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea.

The United States, together with its allies, is working on new sanctions in response to the supply of weapons and petroleum products between Russia and the DPRK. This was announced during a briefing by the head of the press service of the US Department of State, Matthew Miller, UNN reports.

Details

The United States will continue to impose sanctions on those involved in facilitating the supply of weapons and oil products between Russia and the DPRK

the official said.

According to Miller, the United States may announce new sanctions by the end of the month. Washington is working with the European Union, the UK, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea in this regard.

The United States accuses Russia of using chemical weapons against the Ukrainian Armed Forces and announces new sanctions02.05.24, 09:37 • 104866 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
new-zealandNew Zealand
australiaAustralia
european-unionEuropean Union
north-koreaNorth Korea
south-koreaSouth Korea
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
japanJapan
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising