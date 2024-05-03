US State Department promises new sanctions for Russia's cooperation with DPRK

The United States, together with its allies, is working on new sanctions in response to the supply of weapons and petroleum products between Russia and the DPRK. This was announced during a briefing by the head of the press service of the US Department of State, Matthew Miller, UNN reports.

Details

The United States will continue to impose sanctions on those involved in facilitating the supply of weapons and oil products between Russia and the DPRK the official said.

According to Miller, the United States may announce new sanctions by the end of the month. Washington is working with the European Union, the UK, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea in this regard.

