US State Department promises new sanctions for Russia's cooperation with DPRK
Kyiv • UNN
The United States plans to impose new sanctions on organizations that facilitate arms and oil trade between Russia and North Korea by the end of the month, in coordination with allies such as the EU, the UK, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea.
The United States, together with its allies, is working on new sanctions in response to the supply of weapons and petroleum products between Russia and the DPRK. This was announced during a briefing by the head of the press service of the US Department of State, Matthew Miller, UNN reports.
Details
The United States will continue to impose sanctions on those involved in facilitating the supply of weapons and oil products between Russia and the DPRK
According to Miller, the United States may announce new sanctions by the end of the month. Washington is working with the European Union, the UK, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea in this regard.
