The United States accuses Russia of using chemical weapons against the Ukrainian Armed Forces and announces new sanctions

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 101452 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111662 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154283 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157910 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 254268 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174950 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166051 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148437 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228023 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113104 views

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 44547 views
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 27076 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 32022 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 38019 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 35367 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 254270 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 228024 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213854 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239496 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226105 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 101453 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 71909 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 78446 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113676 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114539 views
The United States accuses Russia of using chemical weapons against the Ukrainian Armed Forces and announces new sanctions

The United States accuses Russia of using chemical weapons against the Ukrainian Armed Forces and announces new sanctions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 104867 views

The United States accused Russia of using chloropicrin chemical weapons against Ukrainian troops and imposed new sanctions on Russian organizations involved in chemical and biological weapons programs.

On Wednesday, April 1, the US State Department accused Russia of using chemical weapons against Ukrainian troops and announced new sanctions against Moscow. UNN reports this with reference to a statement from the State Department. 

The U.S. State Department has acknowledged that Russia used the chemical weapon chlorine against Ukrainian troops in violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention. The use of such chemicals is not an isolated incident and is likely caused by the desire of Russian troops to dislodge Ukrainian forces from fortified positions and achieve tactical advantages on the battlefield

- the State Department said in a statement.

In this regard, the new US sanctions list includes: 

  • radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the russian defense ministry;
  • Russian Research Institute of Applied Acoustics;
  •  48th Central Research Institute of the Russian Defense Ministry;
  • four companies associated with Russian chemical and biological weapons programs.

For reference 

Chloropicrin, which is banned by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in The Hague, is a liquid whose vapors irritate the skin and mucous membranes and, in high concentrations, cause uncontrollable convulsions of the diaphragm muscles. It was first used by German troops during World War I.

The United States imposes new sanctions on Russia: Ural Automobile Plant and Pobeda Airlines are on the blacklist01.05.24, 22:05 • 99756 views

On April 1, the United States imposed sanctions on more than 280 individuals and entities in Russia.  In particular, restrictions were imposed on more than 80 legal entities and individuals, including those involved in the development of future Russian energy, metallurgical and mining capacities, in evading and circumventing sanctions, and in strengthening Russia's ability to wage war against Ukraine.

GUR: occupants use kamikaze drones over ZNPP nuclear reactors02.05.24, 08:50 • 27457 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPoliticsNews of the World
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
the-hagueThe Hague
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising