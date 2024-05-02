The United States accuses Russia of using chemical weapons against the Ukrainian Armed Forces and announces new sanctions

On Wednesday, April 1, the US State Department accused Russia of using chemical weapons against Ukrainian troops and announced new sanctions against Moscow. UNN reports this with reference to a statement from the State Department.

The U.S. State Department has acknowledged that Russia used the chemical weapon chlorine against Ukrainian troops in violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention. The use of such chemicals is not an isolated incident and is likely caused by the desire of Russian troops to dislodge Ukrainian forces from fortified positions and achieve tactical advantages on the battlefield - the State Department said in a statement.

In this regard, the new US sanctions list includes:

radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the russian defense ministry;

Russian Research Institute of Applied Acoustics;



48th Central Research Institute of the Russian Defense Ministry;



four companies associated with Russian chemical and biological weapons programs.



For reference

Chloropicrin, which is banned by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in The Hague, is a liquid whose vapors irritate the skin and mucous membranes and, in high concentrations, cause uncontrollable convulsions of the diaphragm muscles. It was first used by German troops during World War I.

The United States imposes new sanctions on Russia: Ural Automobile Plant and Pobeda Airlines are on the blacklist

On April 1, the United States imposed sanctions on more than 280 individuals and entities in Russia. In particular, restrictions were imposed on more than 80 legal entities and individuals, including those involved in the development of future Russian energy, metallurgical and mining capacities, in evading and circumventing sanctions, and in strengthening Russia's ability to wage war against Ukraine.

GUR: occupants use kamikaze drones over ZNPP nuclear reactors