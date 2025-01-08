US sends another spy plane after North Korea launches hypersonic missile

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 59361 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 150234 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 128940 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 136459 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134966 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 172775 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110957 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 165345 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104514 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113975 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

February 28, 02:48 PM • 132310 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 131258 views
05:55 PM • 46826 views
06:08 PM • 101187 views
06:35 PM • 103410 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 150215 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 172759 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 165330 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 193025 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 182188 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 131258 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 132310 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 143404 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 134982 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 152135 views
US sends another spy plane after North Korea launches hypersonic missile

US sends another spy plane after North Korea launches hypersonic missile

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22187 views

The United States sent a second RC-135S Cobra Ball aircraft to Kadena Air Base to track DPRK missiles. This happened after North Korea tested a new hypersonic missile, and the first plane failed to detect it.

The United States has deployed a second missile tracking aircraft at an air base in the Western Pacific after North Korea tested hypersonic weapons. This was reported by Newsweek, according to UNN.

Details

According to data obtained by Flightradar24 tracking service, the RC-135S aircraft, registration number 61-2662, landed at Kadena Air Base in Okinawa on Tuesday after a non-stop flight from Offutt Air Force Base, a permanent home base in Nebraska.

The aircraft, also known as Cobra Ball, joined another RC-135S that missed a recent North Korean missile launch. According to Newsweek, this is the second time since early December last year that the US military has deployed two Cobra Ball aircraft to Kadena.

Addendum Addendum

On Monday, North Korea conducted its first major weapons test of the year, launching a new hypersonic missilethat is designed to bolster the country's so-called “nuclear deterrent.

A hypersonic missile is capable of traveling at a speed exceeding the speed of sound by more than five times.

When North Korea launched its new missile, a US Air Force RC-135S reconnaissance aircraft capable of collecting ballistic missile data was returning to an air base on the island of Okinawa in Japan's southwestern waters and did not have time to detect the missile.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry condemned the DPRK's missile launch and expressed solidarity with Japan and South Korea. The Ministry reminded that Pyongyang is acting with the support of the Moscow regime.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
united-states-air-forceUnited States Air Force
north-koreaNorth Korea
japanJapan
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising