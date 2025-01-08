The United States has deployed a second missile tracking aircraft at an air base in the Western Pacific after North Korea tested hypersonic weapons. This was reported by Newsweek, according to UNN.

Details

According to data obtained by Flightradar24 tracking service, the RC-135S aircraft, registration number 61-2662, landed at Kadena Air Base in Okinawa on Tuesday after a non-stop flight from Offutt Air Force Base, a permanent home base in Nebraska.

The aircraft, also known as Cobra Ball, joined another RC-135S that missed a recent North Korean missile launch. According to Newsweek, this is the second time since early December last year that the US military has deployed two Cobra Ball aircraft to Kadena.

On Monday, North Korea conducted its first major weapons test of the year, launching a new hypersonic missilethat is designed to bolster the country's so-called “nuclear deterrent.

A hypersonic missile is capable of traveling at a speed exceeding the speed of sound by more than five times.

When North Korea launched its new missile, a US Air Force RC-135S reconnaissance aircraft capable of collecting ballistic missile data was returning to an air base on the island of Okinawa in Japan's southwestern waters and did not have time to detect the missile.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry condemned the DPRK's missile launch and expressed solidarity with Japan and South Korea. The Ministry reminded that Pyongyang is acting with the support of the Moscow regime.