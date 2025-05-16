U.S. Secretary of State Rubio to discuss the war in Ukraine with EU representatives in Istanbul

$41.470.07
Trilateral meeting between Turkey, Russia, and Ukraine is taking place in Istanbul: the first footage
10:57 AM • 4076 views

Trilateral meeting between Turkey, Russia, and Ukraine is taking place in Istanbul: the first footage

09:33 AM • 16947 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

08:56 AM • 29834 views

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

08:43 AM • 34347 views

Trump said he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up"

May 15, 03:19 PM • 137763 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 162057 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 143822 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 181917 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 152491 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 392509 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

The avant-garde museum will be located in Kyiv in a historical building on Lypska

May 16, 01:45 AM • 78143 views

In Romania, the far-right candidate Simion may create an anti-Ukrainian bloc in the EU

May 16, 02:19 AM • 99903 views

Kyiv under drone attack for the second time in the night: explosions were heard in the capital, air defense was working

May 16, 03:59 AM • 116151 views

Tommy Lee splits with his fourth wife Brittany Furlan - media

07:26 AM • 30747 views

Negotiations between Ukraine, the USA, and Turkey starts in Istanbul - MFA

07:49 AM • 54619 views
Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 220081 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 212292 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 274691 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 338579 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 392509 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Hakan Fidan

Denis Shmyhal

Andriy Yermak

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Istanbul

Kyiv

Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

09:08 AM • 15502 views

Tommy Lee splits with his fourth wife Brittany Furlan - media

07:26 AM • 30876 views

Justin Bieber almost went bankrupt: he had to sell his music catalog for $200 million to fix the situation

May 15, 02:45 PM • 68266 views

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

May 15, 01:23 PM • 106302 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 132150 views
F-16 Fighting Falcon

Fox News

The New York Times

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Instagram

U.S. Secretary of State Rubio to discuss the war in Ukraine with EU representatives in Istanbul

Kyiv • UNN

 770 views

Marco Rubio is holding a meeting with representatives from Britain, Germany, and France to discuss the Russian-Ukrainian war and the situation with Iran. The negotiations are taking place in Istanbul.

U.S. Secretary of State Rubio to discuss the war in Ukraine with EU representatives in Istanbul

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is participating in a meeting in Istanbul with representatives of other countries: the discussion focuses, in particular, on the Russian-Ukrainian war. This was reported by Anadolu, reports UNN.

Details

According to media reports, Rubio is holding a meeting with representatives from Britain, Germany and France. The parties are discussing not only Ukraine, but also Iran.

No other details are provided yet.

Recall

Turkish, American and Ukrainian delegations met at the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul chaired by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on May 15 at approximately 10:45 a.m. as part of the Russian-Ukrainian peace negotiations. Negotiations lasted until approximately 12 o'clock.  

Also, UNN reported that the Russian delegation opposed the presence of U.S. representatives at direct talks with Ukraine in Istanbul. The information was reported by Russian media.

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation 15.05.25, 15:41 • 211335 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Marco Rubio
France
Istanbul
United Kingdom
Germany
United States
Ukraine
Iran
