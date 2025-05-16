U.S. Secretary of State Rubio to discuss the war in Ukraine with EU representatives in Istanbul
Kyiv • UNN
Marco Rubio is holding a meeting with representatives from Britain, Germany, and France to discuss the Russian-Ukrainian war and the situation with Iran. The negotiations are taking place in Istanbul.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is participating in a meeting in Istanbul with representatives of other countries: the discussion focuses, in particular, on the Russian-Ukrainian war. This was reported by Anadolu, reports UNN.
Details
According to media reports, Rubio is holding a meeting with representatives from Britain, Germany and France. The parties are discussing not only Ukraine, but also Iran.
No other details are provided yet.
Recall
Turkish, American and Ukrainian delegations met at the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul chaired by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on May 15 at approximately 10:45 a.m. as part of the Russian-Ukrainian peace negotiations. Negotiations lasted until approximately 12 o'clock.
Also, UNN reported that the Russian delegation opposed the presence of U.S. representatives at direct talks with Ukraine in Istanbul. The information was reported by Russian media.
