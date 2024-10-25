US Secretary of State Blinken to meet with leaders of three Middle Eastern countries in London - CNN
Kyiv • UNN
US Secretary of State Blinken will meet in London with representatives of Jordan, the UAE and Lebanon. They will discuss the situation in Gaza and the military campaign against Hezbollah.
On October 25, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will visit London to meet with his Jordanian and Emirati counterparts, as well as the interim prime minister of Lebanon. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.
Details
It is noted that the meetings with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan are likely to be devoted to efforts to support plans to ensure stability, security and reconstruction in the Gaza Strip after the war.
At the same time, Blinken's meeting with Lebanon's interim Prime Minister Najib Mikati will focus on the Israeli military campaign against Hezbollah, which has led to massive civilian casualties in Lebanon, particularly in the capital Beirut.
At a press conference on Thursday, the US Secretary of State said that Israel's fight against Hezbollah “cannot and should not lead to a protracted campaign” in Lebanon. He called on Israel to take the necessary measures to prevent harm to civilians, the Lebanese military and UN peacekeepers.
