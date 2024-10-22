“Hezbollah should stay away from the border with Israel: Lebanese media on US document
The US ambassador presented a plan for a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah. It is proposed to expand the Hezbollah-free zone by several kilometers beyond the Litani River to prevent an armed presence near the border.
The US ambassador outlined a way to end the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah as soon as possible. This was reported by UNN with reference to al Akhbar.
During yesterday's visit, the first since the war between Israel and Hezbollah began on September 23, US Ambassador Hochstein presented a proposal for a ceasefire in Lebanon, a plan that will be discussed today in Israel by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. “The goal is to prevent any armed presence in Lebanese neighborhoods and villages near the border,” i.e., to expand the area where Hezbollah will not be present by several kilometers beyond the Litani River.
Solution: Israel will withdraw beyond its borders, and Hezbollah will be evacuated south of the Litani River. It is proposed that both will act as if they have won: Israel by removing Hezbollah from its borders, and Hezbollah by removing Israeli troops from Lebanon and creating a buffer zone between them.
