Iran appeals to the UN, condemning “support” Biden's support for Israel's attack on the country

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Iran appeals to the UN, condemning “support” Biden's support for Israel's attack on the country

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13756 views

Iran appeals to the UN to condemn Biden's “tacit approval” and “explicit support” of Israeli military aggression. of Israeli military aggression by Biden. The Iranian mission to the UN said that the United States would be held responsible for any aggressive actions by Israel.

Iran appeals to the UN, condemning “support” Biden's support for Israel's attack on the country

Iran's mission to the United Nations on Monday said that US President Joe Biden was involved in “tacit approval” and “explicit support for Israel's illegal military aggression against Iran.

UNN writes with reference to Reuters.

Iran, in a letter sent on Monday to the head of the UN Security Council, condemned US President Joe Biden's “tacit approval and explicit support for Israeli military aggression against Iran.

In recent days, Iran's diplomatic mission to the United Nations has become an unofficial mouthpiece for its foreign ministry. It sent a letter to the Swiss presidency of the Security Council and then posted a statement on its website.

Israel attacks bank branches in Beirut linked to Hezbollah21.10.24, 06:21 • 32056 views

Last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet said that Israel will have a major ally, the United States. His statement was appended to a Washington Post article that said Netanyahu had told US President Joe Biden's administration that Israel would attack Iranian military targets.

Currently, Iran believes that the United States “will be held fully responsible for inciting, aiding and abetting any act of aggression by Israel against the Islamic Republic of Iran”.

US investigates leak of secret Israeli plans to attack Iran20.10.24, 04:27 • 20825 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
United Nations Security Council
Israel
United Nations
Binyamin Netanyahu
Joe Biden
United States
Iran
