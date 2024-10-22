Iran appeals to the UN, condemning “support” Biden's support for Israel's attack on the country
Iran appeals to the UN to condemn Biden's “tacit approval” and “explicit support” of Israeli military aggression. of Israeli military aggression by Biden. The Iranian mission to the UN said that the United States would be held responsible for any aggressive actions by Israel.
Iran's mission to the United Nations on Monday said that US President Joe Biden was involved in “tacit approval” and “explicit support for Israel's illegal military aggression against Iran.
Iran, in a letter sent on Monday to the head of the UN Security Council, condemned US President Joe Biden's “tacit approval and explicit support for Israeli military aggression against Iran.
In recent days, Iran's diplomatic mission to the United Nations has become an unofficial mouthpiece for its foreign ministry. It sent a letter to the Swiss presidency of the Security Council and then posted a statement on its website.
Last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet said that Israel will have a major ally, the United States. His statement was appended to a Washington Post article that said Netanyahu had told US President Joe Biden's administration that Israel would attack Iranian military targets.
Currently, Iran believes that the United States “will be held fully responsible for inciting, aiding and abetting any act of aggression by Israel against the Islamic Republic of Iran”.
