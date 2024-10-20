US investigates leak of secret Israeli plans to attack Iran
Kyiv • UNN
Secret documents on the Israeli Air Force's preparations for an attack on Iran have been leaked online. The United States has launched an investigation into the leak, which could exacerbate tensions in the region.
The United States is investigating the leak of classified information about Israel's plans to attack Iran. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.
Details
This information became available online on October 18, after the documents were published on the Middle East Spectator Telegram channel.
The documents, dated October 15 and 16, are classified as “top secret” and are intended only for viewing by the United States and its allies, including Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. One source confirmed their authenticity.
According to leaks, the documents refer to the Israeli Air Force's preparations for an attack on ground targets in Iran, including the use of missiles. This situation is a cause for concern in the international community, as it could exacerbate already tense relations in the region. The investigation is ongoing, and Washington's reaction to these events remains uncertain.
