Israel attacks bank branches in Beirut linked to Hezbollah
Israeli forces have struck financial institutions in Beirut linked to Hezbollah. The attacks also affected the airport area, but it continues to operate as usual.
Details
Explosions also occurred near Lebanon's only commercial airport.
Lebanon's official national news agency reports eleven attacks on the southern suburbs of Beirut, most of which targeted the Al Qarda Al Hassan Financial Association.
One of the strikes occurred in the vicinity of Beirut Airport. Despite the explosions and smoke in the area, air traffic has not been disrupted and the airport continues to operate as usual.
