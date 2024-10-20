IDF prepares attacks on Hezbollah's economic targets in Lebanon
Kyiv • UNN
Israel is planning to attack Hezbollah's financial centers in Lebanon, warning locals to stay away. Tensions at the border have been ongoing since October, resulting in numerous casualties and massive displacement.
The IDF is preparing attacks on Hezbollah's economic facilities in Lebanon. This was reported by the Israeli Defense Forces, UNN reports.
Details
IDF spokesperson Brigadier General Daniel Hagari said that Lebanese residents will be warned to stay away from places associated with Hezbollah funding.
Tensions on the border between Lebanon and Israel have been ongoing since the outbreak of hostilities in the Gaza Strip last October, when Hezbollah began shelling northern Israel in support of the Palestinian Hamas movement. This led to the mass evacuation of the local population.
According to official figures, 37 people were killed and more than three thousand injured as a result of the conflict, including children and civilians. Civilian objects, such as hospitals and residential buildings, were also damaged by IDF air strikes. The total losses among the Lebanese population approached two and a half thousand people.
More than 1.2 million Lebanese were forced to flee their homes, of which only 250,000 were sheltered in temporary shelters. More than three hundred thousand refugees have fled to Syria, and more than eight thousand to Iraq. About 260,000 people in Lebanon have been left without access to clean water.
Despite the significant losses, Hezbollah continues ground operations. The IDF also reported dead and wounded among the Israeli military in southern Lebanon, while Hezbollah rocket attacks have not stopped and their range has increased significantly.
