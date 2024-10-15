Israel strikes Hezbollah in Lebanon: at least 21 killed
An Israeli airstrike on a house in Aytou, Lebanon, killed at least 21 people and wounded 8. The attack is part of a broader Israeli operation against Hezbollah in various regions of Lebanon.
According to Lebanese medical services, the airstrike took place in the town of Aytou. It hit a house rented by displaced people. At the same time, millions of Israelis are forced to hide from the return fire from the Lebanese side.
The strike was part of a broader Israeli operation that has so far focused on southern Lebanon, the Bekaa Valley and the outskirts of Beirut. The attack also wounded at least eight people, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health.
