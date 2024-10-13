“Hezbollah attacks Israel: 67 injured
Kyiv • UNN
“Hezbollah strikes Israel, injuring about 67 people. Three drones were launched from Lebanon, two were shot down, one crashed in Binyamin, and the airborne alarm did not go off.
In the evening, Hezbollah struck Israel, injuring about 67 people. This was reported by The Jerusalem Post, according to UNN.
Details
According to the information, four of the victims were critically injured, five were seriously injured, and 14 were lightly injured but required hospitalization. About 20 other people suffered minor injuries and were not hospitalized.
The drones were launched from Lebanon during a rocket attack.
A total of three drones were fired at Israel: two of them were shot down, but one went deep into the country and crashed in Binyamin.
It is noted that the air raid alarm did not go off during the attack.
Hezbollah fired more than 200 rockets at Israel over the day05.10.24, 00:56 • 18389 views