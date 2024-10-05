Hezbollah fired more than 200 rockets at Israel over the day

The Lebanese group Hezbollah fired more than a hundred shells into Israel during the day. This was reported by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that as of Friday, October 4, Hezbollah militants fired about 222 shells from Lebanon into Israel.

Recall

The Israeli Defense Forces announced the elimination of 250 Hezbollah terrorists, including 20 commanders, in a 4-day ground operation in South Lebanon. The operation included targeted raids and the destruction of military targets.