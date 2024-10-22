Israel attacks a hospital in the suburbs of Beirut: 4 dead, 20 wounded
Israel strikes a hospital in the southern suburbs of Beirut, killing 4 people and wounding more than 20. Lebanese media report 13 air strikes, forcing a change in routes at Beirut airport.
Israel has attacked a hospital near the largest hospital in the southern suburbs of Beirut. This was reported by the Lebanese Ministry of Health, UNN reports.
The strike killed at least 4 people, including a child, and injured more than 20.
According to the ministry, the hospital suffered significant damage during the shelling.
The Lebanese state news agency reported that on Monday evening, Israel carried out at least 13 air strikes on the southern suburbs of Beirut, one of the most brutal attacks in recent weeks.
A source in the Lebanese security services said that Lebanon's national airline Middle East Airlines was forced to re-route the main runway at Beirut airport due to active bombing.
