Israel fires 90 rockets from Lebanon: one falls near Haifa
Kyiv • UNN
The Israeli Defense Forces reported the launch of 90 rockets from Lebanon, one of which landed near Haifa. Hezbollah claimed responsibility for some of the attacks, and on Monday 115 rockets were fired.
The Israeli Defense Forces recorded the launch of 90 rockets from Lebanon, one of which fell in a yard near the northern city of Haifa. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.
Details
According to the information, there are currently no reports of casualties.
On Tuesday, the Hezbollah group claimed responsibility for some of the attacks. According to the IDF, on Monday alone, 115 rockets were fired from Lebanon into Israel.
