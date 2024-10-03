Israel may have struck Russian airbase in Syria to destroy weapons destined for Hezbollah - media

Last night, a series of powerful explosions occurred near the only Russian air base in Syria - Hmeymim. Presumably, Israel thus destroyed a batch of weapons that was going to be delivered from Iran to Hezbollah terrorists through the Russian base. BILD writes about this, reports UNN.

Photos and videos taken from the nearby town of Jebla show powerful explosions coming from the Hmeimim base, which is located five kilometers from the town. Shortly after the series of explosions, members of the Hezbollah movement and Syrian journalists reported that the Israeli Air Force had attacked the Russian base.

Israel has been trying to disrupt the supply of weapons to Hezbollah through Syria by means of air strikes for many years. However, until now, the Russian military base has not been the target of these attacks.

The Israeli attack targeted a warehouse inside Russia's Khmeimim base. Israel bombed the base an hour after an Iranian Qeshm Fars Air plane arrived there - wrote Abdullah al-Moussa, a journalist for the opposition Syrian TV company Syria TV.

In addition, a Turkish journalist told BILD that, according to his sources, the Iranian plane landed at the Russian base at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, October 2, and took off again at 5 p.m., eight hours before the night's attacks.

“The reason for the attacks was the cargo he was transporting under the guise of humanitarian aid for the Lebanese,” the BILD source added.

According to other reports, the Iranian weapons were destroyed 700 meters from the Russian base where they were stored after being delivered by an Iranian plane. According to these reports, Russia tried in vain to shoot down the approaching Israeli missiles.

Israel launches airstrike in downtown Beirut, targets building near parliament - Reuters