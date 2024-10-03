ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Israel may have struck Russian airbase in Syria to destroy weapons destined for Hezbollah - media

Israel may have struck Russian airbase in Syria to destroy weapons destined for Hezbollah - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16170 views

A series of explosions occurred near the Russian Hmeymim air base in Syria. Israel allegedly destroyed a shipment of Iranian weapons intended for Hezbollah, which arrived at the base by plane under the guise of humanitarian aid.

Last night, a series of powerful explosions occurred near the only Russian air base in Syria  - Hmeymim. Presumably, Israel thus destroyed a batch of weapons that was going to be delivered from Iran to Hezbollah terrorists through the Russian base. BILD writes about this, reports UNN

Photos and videos taken from the nearby town of Jebla show powerful explosions coming from the Hmeimim base, which is located five kilometers from the town. Shortly after the series of explosions, members of the Hezbollah movement and Syrian journalists reported that the Israeli Air Force had attacked the Russian base.

Israel has been trying to disrupt the supply of weapons to Hezbollah through Syria by means of air strikes for many years. However, until now, the Russian military base has not been the target of these attacks. 

The Israeli attack targeted a warehouse inside Russia's Khmeimim base. Israel bombed the base an hour after an Iranian Qeshm Fars Air plane arrived there

- wrote Abdullah al-Moussa, a journalist for the opposition Syrian TV company Syria TV.

In addition, a Turkish journalist told BILD that, according to his sources, the Iranian plane landed at the Russian base at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, October 2, and took off again at 5 p.m., eight hours before the night's attacks.

“The reason for the attacks was the cargo he was transporting under the guise of humanitarian aid for the Lebanese,” the BILD source added.

According to other reports, the Iranian weapons were destroyed 700 meters from the Russian base where they were stored after being delivered by an Iranian plane. According to these reports, Russia tried in vain to shoot down the approaching Israeli missiles.

Israel launches airstrike in downtown Beirut, targets building near parliament - Reuters03.10.24, 08:40 • 12381 view

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
israelIsrael
lebanonLebanon
bashar-al-assadBashar al-Assad
syriaSyria
turkeyTurkey
iranIran

