Israel launches airstrike in downtown Beirut, targets building near parliament - Reuters

Israel launched a bomb attack on the center of Beirut early Thursday morning, killing at least six people. The target of the strike was a building in the central district of Beirut, not far from the parliament, Reuters writes, UNN reports .

Israel said it had carried out a precision air strike on Beirut. Witnesses told Reuters that they heard a powerful explosion, and a security source said that the target was a building in Beirut's central Bahoura neighborhood, near the parliament, the closest Israeli strike on the Lebanese capital.

At least six people were killed and seven injured, according to Lebanese medical officials.

Three rockets also hit the southern suburb of Dahiyeh, where Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed last week and loud explosions were heard, Lebanese security officials said. On Wednesday, the southern suburbs were hit by more than a dozen Israeli strikes.

The Israeli Defense Forces urged residents of Lebanese villages who evacuated their homes not to return until further notice. "IDF raids are continuing," spokesman Adrai said on Thursday on Channel X.

A day after Iran fired more than 180 rockets at Israel, Israel said on Wednesday that eight soldiers were killed in a ground offensive in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli military said regular infantry and armored units joined ground operations in Lebanon on Wednesday.

"Hezbollah said its fighters had engaged Israeli troops in Lebanon. The movement reported ground clashes for the first time since Israeli troops crossed the border on Monday. "Hezbollah said it had destroyed three Israeli Merkava tanks with rockets near the border town of Maroun al-Ras.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video of condolences: "We are at the peak of a difficult war against the Iranian 'axis of evil' that wants to destroy us.

Lebanon's Ministry of Health reported that at least 46 people were killed in Israeli air raids over the past 24 hours in the south and center of the country.

On Wednesday, Iran said its missile attack - the largest ever against Israel - was over unless there are further provocations, but Israel and the United States vowed to retaliate.

