Israel launches airstrike in downtown Beirut, targets building near parliament - Reuters

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 32946 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 100012 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 161630 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 134967 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141435 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138237 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179547 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111978 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170595 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104699 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139647 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139347 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 85489 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107234 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 109368 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 161630 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179547 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170595 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198016 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187059 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139347 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139647 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145559 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137043 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154012 views
Actual
Israel launches airstrike in downtown Beirut, targets building near parliament - Reuters

Israel launches airstrike in downtown Beirut, targets building near parliament - Reuters

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12381 views

Israel bombed the center of Beirut, killing at least 6 people. The strike targeted a building near the parliament, and the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital were also attacked.

Israel launched a bomb attack on the center of Beirut early Thursday morning, killing at least six people. The target of the strike was a building in the central district of Beirut, not far from the parliament, Reuters writes, UNN reports .

Details

Israel said it had carried out a precision air strike on Beirut. Witnesses told Reuters that they heard a powerful explosion, and a security source said that the target was a building in Beirut's central Bahoura neighborhood, near the parliament, the closest Israeli strike on the Lebanese capital.

At least six people were killed and seven injured, according to Lebanese medical officials.

Three rockets also hit the southern suburb of Dahiyeh, where Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed last week and loud explosions were heard, Lebanese security officials said. On Wednesday, the southern suburbs were hit by more than a dozen Israeli strikes.

EU condemns Iran's attack on Israel and calls for a ceasefire02.10.24, 10:20 • 14765 views

The Israeli Defense Forces urged residents of Lebanese villages who evacuated their homes not to return until further notice. "IDF raids are continuing," spokesman Adrai said on Thursday on Channel X.

A day after Iran fired more than 180 rockets at Israel, Israel said on Wednesday that eight soldiers were killed in a ground offensive in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli military said regular infantry and armored units joined ground operations in Lebanon on Wednesday.

"Hezbollah said its fighters had engaged Israeli troops in Lebanon. The movement reported ground clashes for the first time since Israeli troops crossed the border on Monday. "Hezbollah said it had destroyed three Israeli Merkava tanks with rockets near the border town of Maroun al-Ras.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video of condolences: "We are at the peak of a difficult war against the Iranian 'axis of evil' that wants to destroy us.

Lebanon's Ministry of Health reported that at least 46 people were killed in Israeli air raids over the past 24 hours in the south and center of the country.

On Wednesday, Iran said its missile attack - the largest ever against Israel - was over unless there are further provocations, but Israel and the United States vowed to retaliate.

Netanyahu on the missile attack on Israel: Iran made a big mistake and will pay for it02.10.24, 09:16 • 101118 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
israelIsrael
israel-defense-forcesIsrael Defense Forces
lebanonLebanon
biniamin-netaniakhuBinyamin Netanyahu
united-statesUnited States
iranIran

Contact us about advertising