US Secretary of State and Trump's special representative will visit Paris, will talk about Ukraine - Politico

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 17409 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 75777 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 40655 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 46025 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 52988 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 95264 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 86942 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35548 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60645 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109595 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

April 16, 08:09 AM • 93484 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 55208 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 30816 views

A 19-year-old boy was killed in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk: three minors are among the suspects

09:57 AM • 24946 views

Petition to increase teachers' salaries gains the required number of votes

10:17 AM • 13334 views
Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

11:16 AM • 75777 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

April 16, 08:09 AM • 94472 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 95264 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 86942 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 185901 views
Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 55982 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 30419 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 31379 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 32581 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 34814 views
US Secretary of State and Trump's special representative will visit Paris, will talk about Ukraine - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2172 views

Marco Rubio and Steve Witkoff will discuss Ukraine, Iran and trade relations with Macron. The visit will be the first visit of high-ranking American dignitaries to France since February.

US Secretary of State and Trump's special representative will visit Paris, will talk about Ukraine - Politico

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Steve Witkoff, President Donald Trump's special envoy tasked with ending wars in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip, are expected to travel to Paris later this week, citing two people familiar with the trip's preparations, Politico reports, UNN writes.

Details

Witkoff is scheduled to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron, and Rubio will speak with his French counterpart, Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot.

According to a U.S. official, Rubio will be in Paris this week before heading to Africa.

An official familiar with the preparations for the trip said that "both sides will discuss Ukraine, Iran, and trade relations in connection with Trump's threats to impose tariffs."

Macron's meeting with Witkoff is expected to take place a few days after Trump's special representative met with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to discuss a possible ceasefire in Ukraine after Russian-American talks stalled in recent weeks, the publication notes. The meeting in Moscow was "another step in the negotiation process for a ceasefire," despite Trump's "frustration," according to the White House press secretary.

Vitkoff believes that Russia wants to end the war, and Trump also believes in it - White House4/15/25, 9:56 PM • 2990 views

The French president has led European efforts to provide security guarantees to Ukraine, including the deployment of so-called assurance forces in Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire, the publication writes.

Macron may become the main negotiator with Putin on the part of Europe4/5/25, 2:52 AM • 7498 views

The trip marks the first visit by high-ranking U.S. dignitaries to France since U.S. Vice President Jay Dee Vance attended the artificial intelligence summit in February.

Tariffs are expected to be one of the main items on the agenda. Last week, Macron said that Trump's decision to suspend his toughest tariffs for 90 days only creates a "fragile" pause in tensions.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Marco Rubio
White House
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Paris
France
United States
Ukraine
