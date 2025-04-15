Vitkoff believes that Russia wants to end the war, and Trump also believes in it - White House

U.S. President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff believes that Russia wants to end the war, and U.S. President Donald Trump also believes in it. Russia has an incentive to end this war. This was stated by White House spokeswoman Caroline Levitt, reports UNN.

I can say that the conversation was productive, as stated yesterday evening by the President's Special Representative Steve Witkoff. He believes that Russia wants to end this war, and the President also believes in it. Russia has an incentive to end this war, and perhaps it could be an economic partnership with the United States, but first we need to see a ceasefire, and the President and Presidential Envoy Witkoff have made this very clear to the Russians - said Levitt.

