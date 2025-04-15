Vitkoff believes that Russia wants to end the war, and Trump also believes in it - White House

$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 17453 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 75962 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 40743 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 46114 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 53076 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 95367 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 87043 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35555 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60646 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109606 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

+16°
5.9m/s
49%
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 56083 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 30446 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 31404 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 32608 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 34837 views
Vitkoff believes that Russia wants to end the war, and Trump also believes in it - White House

Kyiv • UNN

 2872 views

Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff believes that Russia wants to end the war, which is supported by the US president. A ceasefire could open the way for an economic partnership between the US and Russia.

Vitkoff believes that Russia wants to end the war, and Trump also believes in it - White House

U.S. President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff believes that Russia wants to end the war, and U.S. President Donald Trump also believes in it. Russia has an incentive to end this war. This was stated by White House spokeswoman Caroline Levitt, reports UNN.

I can say that the conversation was productive, as stated yesterday evening by the President's Special Representative Steve Witkoff. He believes that Russia wants to end this war, and the President also believes in it. Russia has an incentive to end this war, and perhaps it could be an economic partnership with the United States, but first we need to see a ceasefire, and the President and Presidential Envoy Witkoff have made this very clear to the Russians 

- said Levitt.

The issue of territories is a red line for us: Zelenskyy on Vitkoff's statement regarding the "peace agreement"15.04.25, 17:57 • 15562 views

Let us remind

U.S. President Donald Trump's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, who is participating in peace talks on the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine, said that the peace agreement concerns the "so-called five territories," but there is much more to it.

Trump's Special Representative Witcoff: peace agreement concerns five territories, but contains more15.04.25, 08:59 • 5850 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Karoline Leavitt
White House
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
