US reduces arms supplies to Europe - The Atlantic

Kyiv • UNN

 • 168 views

The US is reducing supplies of some types of weapons to Europe due to a shortage of Patriot missiles and changing priorities. The Pentagon has reported a shortage of some types of weapons and is blocking new requests from Europe.

US reduces arms supplies to Europe - The Atlantic

The US is reducing its supply of certain types of weapons to Europe. This was reported by journalist Vivian Salama in her article for The Atlantic, according to UNN.

Details

According to her, the first sign that something had changed in the US approach to selling military equipment to Europe came when Denmark was nearing a decision to purchase a "multi-billion dollar air defense system." For weeks, American and French negotiators pushed hard for a deal, but "as the deadline approached, the Pentagon suddenly lost interest."

"We couldn't understand why. It seemed like an obvious decision, but they just weren't interested in it."

- the author quotes a contractor who participated in the negotiations.

She points out that the Pentagon later informed her that they "do not believe in the value of certain military sales abroad," while the US has a shortage of Patriot missiles.

These comments surprised some government officials, but they soon learned that access was not limited to Denmark alone. Current and former administration officials said the Pentagon has cited shortages of some types of weapons and is taking steps to block new European requests for these systems.

- writes the journalist.

She summarizes that military sales have long been a key tool of US foreign policy – a way to advance national security interests abroad by strengthening the defenses of friends, "but priorities have shifted," and now the Trump administration "seems prepared to prioritize replenishing American stockpiles over its relationships with long-standing allies."

Recall

According to The Wall Street Journal, the administration of US President Donald Trump has asked Congress to approve the sale of nearly $6 billion in weapons to Israel.

US and Ukraine discuss $100 billion arms deal - NBC News06.09.25, 00:28 • 4276 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
The Pentagon
MIM-104 Patriot
Donald Trump
Denmark
Europe
United States