US received warning from Iran about terrorist attacks - NBC News

The Iranian authorities sent a message to US President Donald Trump threatening to activate "sleeper terrorist cells" in the US in the event of an attack. This was reported by UNN with reference to NBC News.

Details

Tehran sent the corresponding message to Washington a few days before the attack. It is noted that the American leader received it through an intermediary at the G7 summit in Canada last week.

Recall

US President Donald Trump will make a decision on strikes against Iran within two weeks. This was stated by White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt during a briefing.

UNN also reported that US envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi held direct telephone negotiations. This was also stated by White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt.

Additionally

Donald Trump reacted to The Wall Street Journal's publication about strikes on Iran. He stated that journalists allegedly have no idea about his plans.

Trump speaks of regime change in Tehran: "Make Iran Great Again"