Publications
Exclusives
Trump speaks of regime change in Tehran: "Make Iran Great Again"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1068 views

Donald Trump does not rule out a change of power in Iran if the current regime fails to "MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN". The US attack on Iranian nuclear facilities is over, Trump said, making Israel safer.

Trump speaks of regime change in Tehran: "Make Iran Great Again"

US President Donald Trump does not rule out a change of power in Iran and named a way to prevent such a scenario. This is reported by UNN with reference to the White House Head's page on the social network Truth Social

It is politically incorrect to use the term "regime change," but if the current Iranian regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, then why not change it? MAGA!!!

- Trump's post reads.

It will be recalled that on the night of June 22, the United States of America attacked Iran's nuclear facilities, including Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. According to US President Donald Trump, the operation was completed, and all aircraft left Iranian airspace.

The White House chief stated that "Israel is now much safer." But Iran may expect new, even larger attacks.  

Later, an unnamed Israeli official told Axios that the Trump administration had informed Israel in advance of the US strikes on Iran. In addition, a White House representative told the media that Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the operation.  

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth stated that the US air strikes on Iran were an "incredible and astonishing success," destroying the country's nuclear program. The operation, executed on Trump's order, targeted only nuclear facilities, not Iran's troops or people.

US announces urgent evacuation of personnel from Lebanon

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Pete Hegseth
Israel
White House
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
United States
Iran
