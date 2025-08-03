US Presidential Advisor Accuses India of Funding Russia's War Against Ukraine Through Russian Oil Purchases

$41.710.00
47.750.00
ukenru
August 3, 10:28 AM • 11066 views
"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 prisoners": Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak the preparation of a new meeting in Istanbul
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 121335 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
August 2, 04:52 PM • 210556 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideo
August 2, 11:37 AM • 105232 views
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
August 1, 05:22 PM • 166443 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 361966 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 309186 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM • 134468 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 113928 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 208629 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
1.3m/s
70%
750mm
Popular news
In Kyiv, a Russian UAV destroyed the warehouse of a Lithuanian volunteer organizationAugust 3, 11:30 AM • 17133 views
UAE banks close accounts of Russian companies - intelligenceAugust 3, 12:14 PM • 5464 views
Tornado and flooding: state of emergency introduced in southern RussiaAugust 3, 01:39 PM • 13319 views
In Kurgan, Russia, a large-scale fire at a gas distribution substation: people are being evacuated and gas supply is being cut off due to the incident03:39 PM • 7142 views
Forced to shoot back: military personnel of the TCC in Mykolaiv region were attacked by local residents05:02 PM • 10398 views
Publications
How to choose a ripe, sweet, and truly delicious watermelonPhotoAugust 3, 07:54 AM • 102645 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 121333 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 361966 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviationAugust 1, 02:05 PM • 191103 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 309185 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
David Lammy
Narendra Modi
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Donetsk Oblast
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 210555 views
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in DubaiAugust 1, 09:08 PM • 86295 views
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond filmAugust 1, 01:00 PM • 123386 views
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 137033 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 210117 views
Actual
FAB-250
The New York Times
Fox News
The Guardian
YouTube

US Presidential Advisor Accuses India of Funding Russia's War Against Ukraine Through Russian Oil Purchases

Kyiv • UNN

 • 602 views

Stephen Miller, advisor to the President of the United States of America, accused India of funding Russia's war against Ukraine through oil purchases. He noted that India is effectively linked with China in purchasing Russian oil.

US Presidential Advisor Accuses India of Funding Russia's War Against Ukraine Through Russian Oil Purchases

US President's advisor Stephen Miller stated that India is effectively financing Russia's war against Ukraine by buying oil from Moscow. This was reported by the agency Reuters, citing Miller's statement on the Sunday Morning Futures program, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Miller's criticism was one of the sharpest from the Trump administration towards India - a key US partner in the Indo-Pacific region.

He (Donald Trump, - ed.) made it very clear that it is unacceptable for India to continue financing this war by buying oil from Russia... People will be shocked to learn that India is actually linked with China in purchasing Russian oil. This is a striking fact

- said the American official.

At the same time, the president's advisor noted that US President Donald Trump has excellent relations with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Recall

Donald Trump stated that he is aware of India's possible intentions to stop purchasing Russian oil. Indian refineries have already suspended purchases due to reduced discounts.

India did not instruct the country's refineries to stop purchasing Russian oil a few days after US President Donald Trump criticized New Delhi for purchasing Russian energy resources.

Russian oil tankers stuck off India's coast - Bloomberg01.08.25, 10:22 • 4025 views

Vita Zelenetska

Politics
Reuters
Donald Trump
India
Narendra Modi
China
United States
Ukraine