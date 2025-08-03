US Presidential Advisor Accuses India of Funding Russia's War Against Ukraine Through Russian Oil Purchases

US President's advisor Stephen Miller stated that India is effectively financing Russia's war against Ukraine by buying oil from Moscow. This was reported by the agency Reuters, citing Miller's statement on the Sunday Morning Futures program, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Miller's criticism was one of the sharpest from the Trump administration towards India - a key US partner in the Indo-Pacific region.

He (Donald Trump, - ed.) made it very clear that it is unacceptable for India to continue financing this war by buying oil from Russia... People will be shocked to learn that India is actually linked with China in purchasing Russian oil. This is a striking fact - said the American official.

At the same time, the president's advisor noted that US President Donald Trump has excellent relations with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Recall

Donald Trump stated that he is aware of India's possible intentions to stop purchasing Russian oil. Indian refineries have already suspended purchases due to reduced discounts.

India did not instruct the country's refineries to stop purchasing Russian oil a few days after US President Donald Trump criticized New Delhi for purchasing Russian energy resources.

