Russian oil tankers stuck off India's coast - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

At least four tankers with Russian oil are idling off the coast of India. Indian refineries are refusing Russian oil due to reduced discounts and warnings from the US President.

Russian oil tankers stuck off India's coast - Bloomberg

At least four tankers with Russian oil are idle off the coast of India. They cannot unload due to the refusal of Indian refineries to accept oil from Russia. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

According to vessel tracking services, the tankers Achilles and Elyte are currently anchored near the city of Jamnagar. The vessels picked up cargo from Primorsk and Ust-Luga in late June, where flagship Russian Urals oil is usually loaded.

They were supposed to unload on August 2 and 3. The tankers Achilles and Elyte have a capacity of about 700,000 barrels each. Both tankers are under EU and UK sanctions.

Two other tankers, Destan and Horae, are also idle off the Indian coast with Urals crude. The tankers were loaded between June 24 and July 1, according to vessel tracking data.

Destan, which is sanctioned by the EU and UK, is expected to reach the port of Sikka in the coming days. Horae, whose destination remains unknown, is not subject to EU, UK, or US sanctions. The tankers' destinations may change.

Recall

Indian state-owned oil refineries suspended purchases of Russian oil due to reduced discounts and warnings from the US president. Companies turned to the spot market, preferring Middle Eastern and African grades.

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Bloomberg L.P.
India
European Union
United Kingdom
United States