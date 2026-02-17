US-Iran talks begin in Geneva - Media

$43.170.07
51.160.03
ukenru
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 316 views
The effect of aphrodisiacs on libido - myth or science?
Exclusive
08:25 AM • 4814 views
Two months in custody or record bail - what will the SAPO petition for in the case of the former Minister of EnergyPhoto
04:30 AM • 20226 views
A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
February 16, 05:19 PM • 31473 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
February 16, 04:45 PM • 41095 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
February 16, 02:18 PM • 33600 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 51508 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 12:57 PM • 33015 views
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 59613 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
February 16, 09:37 AM • 27593 views
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
0m/s
79%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Land and territories will be the main topic of the Geneva talks between Russia, Ukraine, and the US today – Reuters04:45 AM • 11793 views
Over the past day, the Defense Forces eliminated 890 Russian occupiers and destroyed over 600 dronesPhoto04:57 AM • 7144 views
Global gold prices fell due to a stronger dollar and low activity in Asian markets05:21 AM • 7410 views
Trump urged Ukraine to act "fast" before Geneva meeting06:12 AM • 4284 views
Poland scrambled fighter jets and put air defense on alert due to Russian missile strike on Ukraine06:14 AM • 7616 views
Publications
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM • 23210 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 33758 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 51508 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 59613 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 90902 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Jeffrey Epstein
Elon Musk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
Geneva
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jessica Alba to pay Cash Warren $3 million after divorceFebruary 16, 11:14 PM • 17938 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to himPhotoFebruary 16, 06:54 PM • 15798 views
Richard Gere tenderly congratulated his wife and appeared with his children in rare footageVideoFebruary 16, 05:06 PM • 18323 views
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter secretly married a musicianFebruary 16, 01:26 PM • 27183 views
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brandFebruary 16, 01:45 AM • 32606 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Kh-101
Shahed-136

US-Iran talks begin in Geneva - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

Iranian media confirmed indirect talks between the US and Iran in Geneva. Iran demands a complete lifting of sanctions and confidence-building measures regarding its nuclear program.

US-Iran talks begin in Geneva - Media
Anadolu

Indirect talks between the United States and Iran are ongoing in Geneva, Switzerland, Iranian media confirmed on Tuesday, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

Details

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is reportedly currently speaking with his Omani counterpart Badr Albusaidi, the state news agency Tasnim reported, adding that Iran's demand is for a "complete lifting" of sanctions and confidence-building regarding Tehran's "peaceful nuclear program."

The state news agency IRNA reported that the American delegation spoke with Albusaidi on Tuesday morning and conveyed Iran's views.

The Iranian and American delegations are at the venue, IRNA reported, adding that "the exchange of messages through the Omani side has actually begun."

Addition

As reported, separate diplomatic talks on the war in Ukraine and on Iran are scheduled for Tuesday in Geneva. The US delegation will meet with the Iranians through Omani mediation, and then hold trilateral talks with Ukraine and Russia.

CNN reported that the Ukraine-US-Russia talks in Geneva are scheduled for the afternoon.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
Geneva
Switzerland
Tehran
Oman
United States
Ukraine
Iran