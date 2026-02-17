US-Iran talks begin in Geneva - Media

Anadolu

Indirect talks between the United States and Iran are ongoing in Geneva, Switzerland, Iranian media confirmed on Tuesday, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

Details

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is reportedly currently speaking with his Omani counterpart Badr Albusaidi, the state news agency Tasnim reported, adding that Iran's demand is for a "complete lifting" of sanctions and confidence-building regarding Tehran's "peaceful nuclear program."

The state news agency IRNA reported that the American delegation spoke with Albusaidi on Tuesday morning and conveyed Iran's views.

The Iranian and American delegations are at the venue, IRNA reported, adding that "the exchange of messages through the Omani side has actually begun."

Addition

As reported, separate diplomatic talks on the war in Ukraine and on Iran are scheduled for Tuesday in Geneva. The US delegation will meet with the Iranians through Omani mediation, and then hold trilateral talks with Ukraine and Russia.

CNN reported that the Ukraine-US-Russia talks in Geneva are scheduled for the afternoon.