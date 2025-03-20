U.S. intelligence agencies denied statements by Trump and Putin regarding the encirclement of Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region - Reuters

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 16854 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 107527 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 169119 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106565 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343091 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173522 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144838 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196119 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124845 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108154 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38355 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 85909 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23921 views

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 11866 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20777 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 16857 views

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 85932 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 107534 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160249 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20793 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23935 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38370 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47260 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135828 views
U.S. intelligence agencies denied statements by Trump and Putin regarding the encirclement of Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14697 views

U.S. intelligence denies claims by Trump and Putin about the encirclement of Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region. Although positions have been lost, there is no complete encirclement, despite pressure from Russian troops.

U.S. intelligence agencies denied statements by Trump and Putin regarding the encirclement of Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region - Reuters

U.S. intelligence agencies, including the CIA, have denied claims by U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin that Ukrainian troops were surrounded in the Kursk region. This is reported by Reuters, citing sources, reports UNN.

Details

According to the publication, Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region have lost ground in recent days, but there was no encirclement, as Trump and Putin claimed. According to a source in the publication, U.S. intelligence agencies, including the CIA, shared this assessment with the White House over the past week, but Trump continues to claim that Ukrainian troops are surrounded in the Kursk region in western Russia.

According to U.S. and European intelligence estimates, Ukrainian troops have faced intense pressure from Russian forces, but they are not completely surrounded

- sources say.

The publication notes that experts called Putin's statement on March 13 that Ukrainian troops in Kursk were cut off and would eventually be forced to "surrender or die" disinformation designed to show that Russia is offering concessions, saving the lives of Ukrainian soldiers, which gives Putin leverage in ceasefire negotiations.

In a social media post on March 14, Trump said he asked the Russian president to spare the lives of thousands of Ukrainians who he said were "completely surrounded" and vulnerable. Putin replied that he would do so if they surrendered. Trump repeated the statement about the "encirclement" of Ukrainian forces during a speech at the Kennedy Center in Washington on Monday and in an interview with Fox News on Tuesday

- the publication reminds.

It is also noted that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has denied that Ukrainian troops are surrounded and said that Putin is lying about the real state of affairs on the ground. The Ukrainian leader acknowledged that his military is in a difficult situation in Kursk and that he expects further attacks from Russia, which is trying to push Ukrainian forces out of the region.

Although Russian forces appear to be gradually advancing in Kursk, Putin's statement on March 13 was not accurate

- experts told the publication.

Addition

U.S. President Donald Trump said about productive negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

In his post, Trump noted that "thousands of Ukrainian soldiers are completely surrounded by Russian soldiers, and in a very bad and vulnerable position".

"I strongly urged President Putin to spare their lives. It would be a terrible massacre, the likes of which has not been seen since World War II," Trump concluded.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that he had read the appeal of US President Donald Trump to "spare Ukrainian soldiers" in the Kursk region.

On March 18, Zelenskyy denied the encirclement of Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region, which was previously claimed by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

The spokesman of the Siversk Operational and Tactical Group, Vadym Mysnyk, reported that a significant number of Russian units that were involved in the Kursk operation were observed moving towards the border near the Sumy region. The task of the Defense Forces is to strengthen the defense system as much as possible and continue to perform tasks both in the Kursk region and near the border.

On March 14, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine regrouped, retreated to more favorable defense lines and are performing their assigned tasks on the territory of the Kursk region.

Reminder

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Russians want to completely push Ukrainian troops out of the Kursk direction. They have increased the number of their troops there.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Reuters
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
