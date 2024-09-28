ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
US had no warning of Israeli strike on Beirut - Austin

US Defense Secretary Austin said he had no prior warning of Israeli strikes on Hezbollah headquarters in Beirut. He called for diplomacy to avoid a full-scale war between Israel and Hezbollah.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said he had no prior warning of Israeli strikes in Beirut aimed at Hezbollah's central headquarters. Austin said this in a conversation with journalists, according to Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

“We had no prior warning. My call with Minister Galant took place when the operation was actually underway. As you know, this operation took place just a couple of hours ago and they are still doing the assessment. I don't have any further information or details to provide you at this time,” Austin said.

The newspaper adds that Austin has publicly warned that a full-scale war between Hezbollah and Israel would be devastating for both sides, and on Friday he again called for diplomacy.

“All-out war must be avoided. Diplomacy continues to be the best way forward, and it is the fastest way to allow displaced Israeli and Lebanese citizens to return to their homes on both sides of the border,” Austin added.

Recall

Israel has struck Hezbollah's headquarters in Beirut, in an attempt to eliminate the movement's leader, Hassan Nasrallah. This is the largest Israeli strike in Beirut since 2006, but the results of the attack are still unknown.

The Israeli army (IDF) announces the killing of Hezbollah rocket unit commander Mohammed Ali Ismail, his deputy Hussein Ahmad Ismail and several other commanders in southern Lebanon.

