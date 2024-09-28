US had no warning of Israeli strike on Beirut - Austin

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said he had no prior warning of Israeli strikes in Beirut aimed at Hezbollah's central headquarters. Austin said this in a conversation with journalists, according to Reuters, reports UNN.

“We had no prior warning. My call with Minister Galant took place when the operation was actually underway. As you know, this operation took place just a couple of hours ago and they are still doing the assessment. I don't have any further information or details to provide you at this time,” Austin said.

The newspaper adds that Austin has publicly warned that a full-scale war between Hezbollah and Israel would be devastating for both sides, and on Friday he again called for diplomacy.

“All-out war must be avoided. Diplomacy continues to be the best way forward, and it is the fastest way to allow displaced Israeli and Lebanese citizens to return to their homes on both sides of the border,” Austin added.

Recall

Israel has struck Hezbollah's headquarters in Beirut, in an attempt to eliminate the movement's leader, Hassan Nasrallah. This is the largest Israeli strike in Beirut since 2006, but the results of the attack are still unknown.

The Israeli army (IDF) announces the killing of Hezbollah rocket unit commander Mohammed Ali Ismail, his deputy Hussein Ahmad Ismail and several other commanders in southern Lebanon.