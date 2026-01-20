US expands access to Venezuelan oil for global traders

$43.180.08
European leaders in Davos presented a united front against Trump's ambitions for Greenland
06:44 PM • 6300 views
Zelenskyy criticized the work of the Air Force after the UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast
03:45 PM • 17751 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia
Exclusive
January 20, 01:37 PM • 17883 views
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
January 20, 01:28 PM • 29855 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
January 20, 11:08 AM • 21181 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
January 20, 11:00 AM • 27259 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
January 20, 09:39 AM • 24679 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
January 20, 09:21 AM • 24670 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
January 20, 08:19 AM • 21739 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 'Zircon', 27 out of 34 missiles and 315 out of 339 drones neutralized
Blogger Volodymyr Petrov dismissed from the National Military Memorial Cemetery
Save Odrex? The Ministry of Health has not made a decision for almost two weeks based on the results of the inspection of the scandalous clinic
Tina Karol apologized to Ukrainians after a wave of discussions about her song about light and warmth
Musk asked subscribers if he should buy Ryanair amid a dispute with the CEO
Jerry Heil stated that there are attempts to remove her from the Eurovision 2026 National Selection
Federico Fellini's Birthday: Top 3 Must-Watch Films by the Director
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
Save Odrex? The Ministry of Health has not made a decision for almost two weeks based on the results of the inspection of the scandalous clinic
Cyborgs stood their ground, but the concrete didn't: Ukraine honors the defenders of Donetsk Airport
UNN Lite
What's happening in Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's marriage: insiders speak of tension in the relationship
Amidst the scandal with his eldest son, David Beckham spoke about children's mistakes
Netflix changes Warner Bros. merger offer amid Paramount pressure
Jerry Heil stated that there are attempts to remove her from the Eurovision 2026 National Selection
Musk asked subscribers if he should buy Ryanair amid a dispute with the CEO
The Diplomat

US expands access to Venezuelan oil for global traders

Kyiv • UNN

 • 188 views

The Trump administration is preparing to allow a wide range of companies to buy Venezuelan oil, but only through the US market. This decision will increase competition and accelerate the unloading of Venezuelan ports.

US expands access to Venezuelan oil for global traders

The Donald Trump administration is preparing to authorize a wide range of trading companies and refineries to purchase Venezuelan crude oil. As a government official reported, the expected general license will ease existing sanctions but will contain a strict condition: all supply agreements must go exclusively through the US market. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

This decision creates competition for Vitol Group and Trafigura Group, which previously dominated this segment. Now American refineries will be able to buy oil directly from the state-owned company Petróleos de Venezuela SA.

Indian refinery abandons Russian oil in favor of Venezuelan19.01.26, 19:48 • 2908 views

This step is aimed at accelerating the unloading of Venezuelan ports and terminals, where raw materials accumulated for several weeks during the partial US blockade that preceded the arrest of Nicolás Maduro on January 3. The implementation of the plan will allow the resumption of operations of stopped oil wells and stabilize production in the region.

US completes first $500 million Venezuelan oil sale deal16.01.26, 00:31 • 3776 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Sanctions
Energy
Reuters
Donald Trump
United States