The US Department of Justice has published another package of materials related to the investigation into the activities of the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, which include FBI interrogation records concerning Donald Trump. The documents contain a woman's testimony about a probable sexual incident that allegedly occurred several decades ago when she was a minor. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

According to the released notes, federal agents conducted a series of interviews with an anonymous woman in 2019, who claimed that Epstein introduced her to Trump. Despite repeated questioning, it is impossible to determine from the documents whether the FBI considered these statements credible and whether a further detailed investigation was conducted based on them.

The Department of Justice previously noted that some of the materials received contain "sensational and false statements" submitted directly before the 2020 elections, which raises doubts about their objectivity.

These claims are absolutely baseless accusations, not supported by any credible evidence. President Trump was fully exonerated after the Epstein files were released – said White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

