US Democrats demand investigation into weakening of oil sanctions against Russia by Trump administration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1250 views

US senators accuse Trump of violating the law by allowing India to buy Russian oil. The Treasury Department calls it a temporary measure for the energy market.

A group of Democratic senators has initiated an investigation into the Trump administration's decision to ease restrictions on Russian oil trade with India. Lawmakers sent an official letter to Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott, demanding an urgent hearing with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent by the end of March. This was reported by The Hill, writes UNN.

Details

Senators accused the White House of violating the "Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act" (CAATSA), which requires 30 days' prior notice to Congress before any changes to the sanctions regime.

Lifting sanctions on Russia would be a serious blow to Ukraine – Zelensky10.03.26, 19:20 • 4112 views

According to Democrats, allowing the purchase of Russian oil, which was previously blocked at sea, effectively saves the Kremlin from a cash flow crisis and enables Putin to replenish his military budget. Lawmakers emphasized the paradoxical situation where the Trump administration is simultaneously conducting a military operation and rewarding an ally of its adversary, whose assistance has already led to the deaths of seven American servicemen.

The Trump administration cannot simultaneously claim to prioritize U.S. military operations and offer sanctions relief to Putin. The resolution of the war started by President Trump should not involve rewarding an adversary who is helping Iran attack American troops

— the lawmakers stated in their appeal.

Treasury Department's Position and Economic Arguments

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent defended the decision, calling it a temporary technical measure to stabilize the global energy market, which has been affected by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

This deliberately short-term measure will not provide significant financial benefit to the Russian government, as it only allows transactions with oil already stranded at sea. We are doing this to fill a temporary gap in global supplies

— Treasury Secretary Bessent noted.

US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?10.03.26, 19:36 • 45002 views

Stepan Haftko

