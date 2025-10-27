$42.000.10
US demands Hungary abandon Russian oil and calls on China to pressure Russia - US Ambassador to NATO

Kyiv • UNN

 • 664 views

The United States of America expects Hungary to abandon the purchase of Russian oil. The US also calls on China to pressure Moscow to end the war against Ukraine, as Beijing supplies Russia with significant volumes of oil, gas, and dual-use technologies.

US demands Hungary abandon Russian oil and calls on China to pressure Russia - US Ambassador to NATO

The United States of America expects Hungary to abandon the purchase of Russian oil and calls on China to further pressure Moscow to end the war against Ukraine. This was stated by US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker on Fox News, reports UNN.

Details

As the diplomat noted, Washington expects Hungary, Turkey, and Slovakia to develop and implement a plan to free these countries from dependence on Russian oil and gas. At the same time, Budapest has not developed any plans and has not taken any active steps, Matthew Whitaker said.

He added that China plays a key role in ending the war, as it supplies Russians with significant volumes of oil, gas, and dual-use technologies.

They are providing the Russians with too much dual-use technology for them to continue this war, whether it's drone parts or other technologies that can be used to continue it. China must join the US and our other allies

- Whitaker said.

Recall

Earlier, US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker stated that US President Donald Trump continues to exert equal pressure on both Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Yevhen Ustimenko

