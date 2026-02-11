$43.030.02
In Kharkiv region, three small children and a man died under the rubble after a Russian strike
08:12 PM • 10853 views
Does not consider the IOC ban justified: Heraskevych stated that he will not give up the "helmet of memory" at the 2026 OlympicsPhoto
February 10, 05:38 PM • 14269 views
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
February 10, 05:08 PM • 17736 views
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
February 10, 04:55 PM • 16961 views
A regional state of emergency has been declared in the energy sector in Kharkiv Oblast - OMA
Exclusive
February 10, 03:55 PM • 15252 views
American TV channel Newsmax prepares for launch in Ukraine: why a major media player enters the Ukrainian market
Exclusive
February 10, 01:08 PM • 18510 views
"Tariffs should not be a tool of social policy": why electricity price hikes are only a matter of time and a necessary step to heal the energy market
February 10, 12:47 PM • 23701 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of a UAV training center, a drone control point of the "Rubikon" unit, and other occupier facilities
Exclusive
February 10, 12:43 PM • 16068 views
The private clinic "INTO SANA" in Odesa may be involved in a corruption scheme for draft evasion by conscripts
Exclusive
February 10, 12:23 PM • 26639 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
Publications
Exclusives
US and Iran diplomatic efforts stalled amid threat of airstrikes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

US and Iran diplomatic efforts have reached a stalemate, despite positive statements from leaders. The lack of clear agreements and new provocations from Tehran increase the likelihood of American airstrikes.

US and Iran diplomatic efforts stalled amid threat of airstrikes

Despite positive statements from US and Iranian leaders after the first round of negotiations, analysts warn of a high probability of the diplomatic process collapsing. The lack of clear agreements and new provocations from Tehran once again bring to the forefront the prospect of American airstrikes on Iranian military facilities. Bloomberg reports this, writes UNN.

Details

The schedule and specific terms of further cooperation remain unclear after the meeting, which Donald Trump called "very good" and Masoud Pezeshkian called "a step forward." However, fundamental differences in the parties' positions make a serious agreement unlikely. Iran insists on limiting discussions exclusively to its nuclear program, while Washington demands a complete abandonment of ballistic missile development, an end to support for radical groups, and a halt to internal repression.

Turkey stated it might join the nuclear arms race due to Iran10.02.26, 19:07 • 4206 views

Over the weekend, the situation escalated due to the continued execution of protesters in Iran, which directly contradicts Tehran's previous assurances. In response, the US warned American vessels to avoid Iranian waters, which immediately caused a jump in oil prices and increased expectations of a direct military confrontation.

Impact of Israel and regional risks

An additional factor putting pressure on the negotiation process is Israel's position. During a White House meeting on Wednesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to insist on even tougher conditions for Iran. The Israeli side believes that only maximum pressure and the threat of a силового scenario can force Tehran to make real concessions.

Israel warned the US of its readiness to act independently if Iran crosses a "red line" regarding ballistic missiles - media09.02.26, 17:36 • 3788 views

Experts note that time for diplomacy is rapidly running out, as the Trump administration is not ready for lengthy and fruitless discussions. Currently, American armed forces in the region are on high alert, awaiting a decision from the political leadership on further steps in the event of a complete failure of dialogue.

US moves Patriot systems in Qatar to mobile platforms due to threat from Iran11.02.26, 00:26 • 1494 views

Stepan Haftko

Nuclear weapons
Masoud Pezeshkian
Israel
White House
Bloomberg L.P.
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Benjamin Netanyahu
United States
Iran