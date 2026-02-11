US moves Patriot systems in Qatar to mobile platforms due to threat from Iran

Photo: Reuters

The deployment of Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems on mobile trucks instead of stationary platforms has been recorded at the American Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. Satellite images from February 2026 confirm a change in air defense deployment tactics, allowing American forces to more quickly change positions or deploy installations to repel potential Iranian attacks. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

An analysis of satellite data conducted by Contested Ground experts revealed that Patriot missiles are now mounted on M983 HEMTT heavy tactical trucks. This solution provides air defense units with significantly greater maneuverability compared to the semi-static installations used previously.

Israel warned the US of its readiness to act independently if Iran crosses a "red line" regarding ballistic missiles - media

This decision gives the Patriots much greater mobility, meaning they can be moved to an alternative location or repositioned with greater speed. – noted analyst William Goodhind.

Photo: Reuters

Despite ongoing negotiations in Oman involving representatives of Iran's National Security Council, the US continues to build up its military presence in the region, including the movement of the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group.

Military parity and strategic deterrence

The Iranian side has already reacted to the strengthening of American bases, warning of its readiness to launch retaliatory strikes against any US military facility in the Middle East.

Satellite images near Bandar Abbas also show the Iranian drone carrier IRIS Shahid Bagheri, indicating the activation of the naval component of the Iranian armed forces. Tehran insists on its right to replenish missile arsenals, especially after Israeli attacks on the country's nuclear facilities.

Turkey stated it might join the nuclear arms race due to Iran